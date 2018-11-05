DryShips (DRYS) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

DryShips (NASDAQ:DRYS) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Separately, ValuEngine raised DryShips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th.

Shares of DryShips stock opened at $6.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.25, a current ratio of 10.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. DryShips has a 12 month low of $2.74 and a 12 month high of $6.90. The firm has a market cap of $622.17 million, a P/E ratio of 34.56 and a beta of 1.19.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of DryShips by 22.6% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 79,678 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 14,700 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of DryShips by 932.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 26,787 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 24,192 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of DryShips during the second quarter worth $203,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DryShips during the second quarter worth $292,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DryShips by 123.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 139,198 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 76,884 shares during the period. 1.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DryShips Company Profile

DryShips Inc owns and operates ocean going cargo vessels worldwide. It operates through four segments: Drybulk Carrier, Tanker, Gas Carrier, and Offshore Support. The Drybulk Carrier segment offers drybulk commodities transportation services for the steel, electric utility, construction, and agri-food industries.

