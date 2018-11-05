Duke Energy Corp (DUK) Stake Raised by Usca Ria LLC

Usca Ria LLC lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,178 shares during the quarter. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $5,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wright Investors Service Inc. boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 5.3% during the third quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 12,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 28.9% during the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 4.4% during the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 16.3% during the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 4,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 2.2% in the second quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 30,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.98, for a total transaction of $566,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $346,513.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 4,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $348,909.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DUK opened at $83.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.66. Duke Energy Corp has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $91.80. The stock has a market cap of $58.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of -0.06.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.12. Duke Energy had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Duke Energy Corp will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.9275 per share. This represents a $3.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 15th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 81.18%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DUK. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Duke Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Duke Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.06.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity; and engages in the wholesale of electricity to municipalities, electric cooperative utilities, and other load-serving entities.

