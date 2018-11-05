DXP Enterprises (DXPE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) posted its earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $308.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.81 million. DXP Enterprises had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 2.31%. DXP Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share.

DXP Enterprises stock opened at $36.89 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $604.73 million, a P/E ratio of 42.90 and a beta of 2.53. DXP Enterprises has a 52 week low of $24.89 and a 52 week high of $49.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

In related news, insider Kent Nee Hung Yee sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total transaction of $216,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP David C. Vinson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $192,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,563 shares in the company, valued at $315,024. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,000 shares of company stock worth $2,829,250. 9.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in DXP Enterprises by 23.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 109,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,395,000 after purchasing an additional 20,934 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in DXP Enterprises by 5.4% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 34,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in DXP Enterprises by 1.4% in the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 774,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,031,000 after purchasing an additional 10,874 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in DXP Enterprises by 3.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 201,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,691,000 after purchasing an additional 6,449 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in DXP Enterprises in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,864,000. 76.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised DXP Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised DXP Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 13th.

About DXP Enterprises

DXP Enterprises, Inc engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services to energy and industrial customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Service Centers, Supply Chain Services, and Innovative Pumping Solutions. The Service Centers segment offers MRO products, equipment, and integrated services, including technical expertise and logistics services.

