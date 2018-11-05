DXP Enterprises (DXPE) Upgraded to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on DXPE. BidaskClub cut DXP Enterprises from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut DXP Enterprises from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th.

DXPE stock traded up $3.84 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $38.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,252. The stock has a market capitalization of $604.73 million, a PE ratio of 44.68 and a beta of 2.53. DXP Enterprises has a 12 month low of $24.89 and a 12 month high of $49.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $308.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.81 million. DXP Enterprises had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 2.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that DXP Enterprises will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Kent Nee Hung Yee sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total transaction of $216,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP David C. Vinson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $192,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,563 shares in the company, valued at $315,024. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,000 shares of company stock worth $2,829,250 over the last three months. Insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXPE. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DXP Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at $141,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in DXP Enterprises by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in DXP Enterprises by 159.9% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 3,996 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in DXP Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth $328,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in DXP Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth $379,000. 76.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DXP Enterprises Company Profile

DXP Enterprises, Inc engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services to energy and industrial customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Service Centers, Supply Chain Services, and Innovative Pumping Solutions. The Service Centers segment offers MRO products, equipment, and integrated services, including technical expertise and logistics services.

