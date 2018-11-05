Eagle Ridge Investment Management Has $26.96 Million Holdings in Microsoft Co. (MSFT)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management reduced its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 273,399 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 3,649 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 4.1% of Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $26,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 499,849,770 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $45,621,287,000 after acquiring an additional 6,488,089 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 5,931.9% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 4,562,204 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,562,000 after acquiring an additional 4,486,569 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 52.3% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 11,012,266 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,005,090,000 after acquiring an additional 3,781,879 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 10,330.4% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,661,393 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $36,609,000 after buying an additional 3,626,290 shares during the period. Finally, PointState Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 7,456.3% during the first quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 3,551,481 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $324,144,000 after buying an additional 3,504,481 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.88.

In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 203,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total value of $21,700,632.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,014,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,199,869.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jean Philippe Courtois sold 28,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $3,154,569.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 529,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,739,589. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 826,460 shares of company stock worth $90,058,992. 1.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $106.16 on Monday. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $80.70 and a 12 month high of $116.18. The company has a market cap of $817.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.36, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.18. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.86% and a net margin of 16.38%. The firm had revenue of $29.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 43.30%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services for businesses, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

