EagleX (EGX) Trading 70.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

EagleX (CURRENCY:EGX) traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 5th. Over the last seven days, EagleX has traded down 70.7% against the U.S. dollar. One EagleX coin can currently be bought for $0.0034 or 0.00000052 BTC on major exchanges including BiteBTC and STEX. EagleX has a total market cap of $113,205.00 and $27.00 worth of EagleX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get EagleX alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007625 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003837 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015445 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.67 or 0.00150044 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.40 or 0.00254478 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $661.72 or 0.10267939 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00011919 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

EagleX Profile

EagleX’s total supply is 72,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,583,500 coins. EagleX’s official website is eaglepay.io. EagleX’s official Twitter account is @EaglecoinID.

Buying and Selling EagleX

EagleX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EagleX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EagleX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EagleX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EagleX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EagleX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.