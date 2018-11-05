Earthstone Energy (ESTE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 7th. Analysts expect Earthstone Energy to post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.13). Earthstone Energy had a return on equity of 2.47% and a net margin of 6.79%. The firm had revenue of $37.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.19 million. On average, analysts expect Earthstone Energy to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:ESTE opened at $7.99 on Monday. Earthstone Energy has a 52-week low of $7.45 and a 52-week high of $12.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $511.18 million, a PE ratio of 5.59, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ESTE. ValuEngine cut Earthstone Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. SunTrust Banks set a $14.00 price objective on Earthstone Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Imperial Capital raised their price objective on Earthstone Energy from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Northland Securities set a $14.00 price objective on Earthstone Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.25.

About Earthstone Energy

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an oil and natural gas development and production company, operates in the up-stream segment of the oil and natural gas industry in the United States. Its asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of west Texas and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 91 gross Eagle Ford wells; and 12 gross Austin Chalk wells, as well as had 79,976 thousand barrels of oil equivalent (MBOE) of total proved reserves, 19,961 MBOE of proved developed reserves, and 60,015 MBOE of proved undeveloped reserves.

