Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide (ETO) Declares $0.18 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide (NYSE:ETO) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the investment management company on Friday, November 30th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 21st.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.6% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE ETO traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $22.16. The stock had a trading volume of 45,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,880. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide has a one year low of $21.15 and a one year high of $26.83.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

