Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (ETV)

Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport (NYSE:ETV) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.1108 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, November 30th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 21st.

Shares of ETV traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $14.90. 265,075 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 230,037. Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport has a fifty-two week low of $14.19 and a fifty-two week high of $16.39.

In other Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport news, CEO Thomas E. Faust, Jr. sold 43,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total value of $1,870,935.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,862,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,101,114.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas E. Faust, Jr. sold 54,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.38, for a total value of $2,348,332.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,893,651 shares in the company, valued at $125,526,580.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 149,984 shares of company stock worth $6,618,100.

Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport Company Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

