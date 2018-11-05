Edenville Energy (EDL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Northland Securities

Edenville Energy (LON:EDL)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Northland Securities in a research note issued on Monday.

Shares of EDL opened at GBX 0.19 ($0.00) on Monday. Edenville Energy has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.38 ($0.00) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 0.87 ($0.01).

About Edenville Energy

Edenville Energy Plc engages in the exploration, development, and mining of energy commodities, primarily coal in Africa. It principal project is the Rukwa project located in Tanzania. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

