EDRCoin (EDRC) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $526.00

EDRCoin (CURRENCY:EDRC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 5th. One EDRCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0861 or 0.00001340 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, YoBit and CoinExchange. EDRCoin has a market cap of $240,217.00 and approximately $526.00 worth of EDRCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, EDRCoin has traded up 5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get EDRCoin alerts:

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00004476 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000715 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000177 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000055 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000417 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

EDRCoin Coin Profile

EDRCoin (CRYPTO:EDRC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 22nd, 2016. EDRCoin’s total supply is 3,620,218 coins and its circulating supply is 2,789,546 coins. The official website for EDRCoin is www.edrcoin.cash. EDRCoin’s official Twitter account is @EDRCoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

EDRCoin Coin Trading

EDRCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, YoBit and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDRCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EDRCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EDRCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EDRCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EDRCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.