Elastos (ELA) Price Hits $6.18 on Top Exchanges

Elastos (CURRENCY:ELA) traded up 13.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 5th. One Elastos coin can now be purchased for approximately $6.18 or 0.00096411 BTC on popular exchanges including Bit-Z, Huobi, BCEX and Kucoin. In the last week, Elastos has traded up 4.3% against the US dollar. Elastos has a market cap of $47.73 million and $7.27 million worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Elastos alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007869 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003854 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015499 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.64 or 0.00150433 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.40 or 0.00255847 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $657.97 or 0.10263294 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00011891 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Elastos Profile

Elastos launched on December 22nd, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 33,647,865 coins and its circulating supply is 7,722,239 coins. The official website for Elastos is www.elastos.org. The Reddit community for Elastos is /r/Elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Elastos’ official Twitter account is @Elastos_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Elastos

Elastos can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, BCEX, Huobi, Bit-Z, Kucoin and CoinEgg. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elastos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elastos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elastos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Elastos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elastos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.