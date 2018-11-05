Electronics For Imaging (EFII) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Electronics For Imaging (NASDAQ:EFII) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Electronics For Imaging from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Citigroup lowered their target price on Electronics For Imaging from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Electronics For Imaging from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.67.

NASDAQ EFII opened at $31.29 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 115.89, a PEG ratio of 94.82 and a beta of 1.07. Electronics For Imaging has a one year low of $25.28 and a one year high of $35.62.

Electronics For Imaging (NASDAQ:EFII) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. The firm had revenue of $257.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.24 million. Electronics For Imaging had a positive return on equity of 0.51% and a negative net margin of 2.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Electronics For Imaging will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Guy Gecht sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.78, for a total value of $313,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 282,367 shares in the company, valued at $9,820,724.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Electronics For Imaging in the second quarter worth $6,141,000. Formula Growth Ltd. lifted its position in Electronics For Imaging by 25.9% in the second quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 1,083,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,273,000 after buying an additional 222,833 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC bought a new stake in Electronics For Imaging in the second quarter worth $12,292,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Electronics For Imaging in the second quarter worth $306,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Electronics For Imaging by 3.9% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,207,215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,307,000 after purchasing an additional 45,821 shares during the last quarter.

Electronics for Imaging, Inc provides industrial format display graphics, corrugated packaging and display, textile, and ceramic tile decoration digital inkjet printers worldwide. Its Industrial Inkjet segment offers VUTEk format display graphics, Nozomi corrugated packaging and display, Reggiani textile, and Cretaprint ceramic tile decoration and building material industrial digital inkjet printers; digital ultra-violet curable, light emitting diode curable, ceramic, water-based, thermoforming, and specialty inks; various textile inks, including dye sublimation, pigmented, reactive dye, acid dye, pure disperse dye, and water-based dispersed printing inks, as well as coatings; digital inkjet printer parts; and professional services.

