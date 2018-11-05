Electronics For Imaging, Inc. (EFII) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Electronics For Imaging, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFII) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.80.

EFII has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine cut Electronics For Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Electronics For Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. BidaskClub cut Electronics For Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Electronics For Imaging from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th.

In other Electronics For Imaging news, insider Guy Gecht sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.78, for a total transaction of $313,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 282,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,820,724.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Electronics For Imaging by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 11,785 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Electronics For Imaging by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 92,881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Electronics For Imaging by 341.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 27,592 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in shares of Electronics For Imaging in the 2nd quarter valued at $281,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Electronics For Imaging by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 95,297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,147 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EFII opened at $31.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Electronics For Imaging has a one year low of $25.28 and a one year high of $35.62. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 391.13, a PEG ratio of 94.82 and a beta of 1.07.

Electronics For Imaging (NASDAQ:EFII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50. Electronics For Imaging had a positive return on equity of 0.51% and a negative net margin of 2.27%. The firm had revenue of $257.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Electronics For Imaging will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Electronics For Imaging Company Profile

Electronics for Imaging, Inc provides industrial format display graphics, corrugated packaging and display, textile, and ceramic tile decoration digital inkjet printers worldwide. Its Industrial Inkjet segment offers VUTEk format display graphics, Nozomi corrugated packaging and display, Reggiani textile, and Cretaprint ceramic tile decoration and building material industrial digital inkjet printers; digital ultra-violet curable, light emitting diode curable, ceramic, water-based, thermoforming, and specialty inks; various textile inks, including dye sublimation, pigmented, reactive dye, acid dye, pure disperse dye, and water-based dispersed printing inks, as well as coatings; digital inkjet printer parts; and professional services.

