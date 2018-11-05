Elite Price Hits $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (1337)

Elite (CURRENCY:1337) traded 11.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 5th. Elite has a total market capitalization of $1.39 million and approximately $790.00 worth of Elite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Elite coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi and Cryptohub. In the last seven days, Elite has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Elite alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00027375 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00024563 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00005623 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00042266 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004966 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001658 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00011251 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00089730 BTC.

Vsync (VSX) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000041 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 20.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Elite Profile

Elite is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 8th, 2016. Elite’s total supply is 29,096,686,761 coins and its circulating supply is 26,294,333,646 coins. The Reddit community for Elite is /r/1337Foundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Elite is www.elitecurrency.net. Elite’s official Twitter account is @1337CoinUpdates.

Elite Coin Trading

Elite can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptopia, Cryptohub and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elite should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Elite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elite and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.