EMC Insurance Group (EMCI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

EMC Insurance Group (NASDAQ:EMCI) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 7th.

EMC Insurance Group (NASDAQ:EMCI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The insurance provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). EMC Insurance Group had a return on equity of 3.30% and a net margin of 3.23%. The firm had revenue of $172.50 million for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:EMCI opened at $24.09 on Monday. EMC Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $22.98 and a 1 year high of $32.19. The company has a market cap of $519.26 million, a PE ratio of 27.07 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EMCI. BidaskClub lowered EMC Insurance Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Sandler O’Neill reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of EMC Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded EMC Insurance Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. EMC Insurance Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

EMC Insurance Group Company Profile

EMC Insurance Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Reinsurance. The Property and Casualty Insurance segment underwrites commercial and personal lines of insurance products.

