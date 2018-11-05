Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) Holdings Raised by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC lifted its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 182.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,361 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 37,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after purchasing an additional 10,250 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 81,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,652 shares during the period. AMP Capital Investors Ltd boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 239,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,563,000 after purchasing an additional 27,052 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 1,033.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 19,214 shares during the period. Finally, Global X Management Co LLC boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 93,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,477,000 after purchasing an additional 9,191 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Edward L. Monser sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.84, for a total value of $2,275,200.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 176,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,384,015.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Steven J. Pelch sold 6,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.24, for a total value of $475,804.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,409 shares of company stock worth $7,317,004 in the last ninety days. 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $69.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $43.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.20. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $57.47 and a 1-year high of $79.70.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 12.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EMR. ValuEngine lowered Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Argus boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $81.00 price objective on Emerson Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.67.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and residential markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers software; measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industry services and solutions; process control systems and solutions; and digital plant solutions.

