Enbridge (ENB) Upgraded at Wells Fargo & Co

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ENB. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Enbridge from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Enbridge has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.17.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ENB traded up $0.90 during trading on Monday, hitting $32.32. 4,790,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,557,950. Enbridge has a 1-year low of $29.00 and a 1-year high of $41.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $54.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.53.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. Enbridge had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The company had revenue of $8.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Enbridge will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Enbridge during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Welch Group LLC bought a new position in Enbridge during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in Enbridge during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Spectrum Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Enbridge during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Enbridge by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,610 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. 58.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates in five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

Recommended Story: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.