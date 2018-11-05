Enbridge Inc (ENB) Shares Sold by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc lessened its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 3.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,294,561 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 726,100 shares during the period. Enbridge makes up approximately 4.0% of CIBC Asset Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $654,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 5.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,156,728 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $398,416,000 after acquiring an additional 552,015 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 5.1% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,366,559 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $369,983,000 after acquiring an additional 503,975 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 123.0% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,644,840 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $347,031,000 after acquiring an additional 5,319,398 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 23.6% during the second quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,757,583 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $241,178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 2.3% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 6,153,094 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $219,295,000 after acquiring an additional 137,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Enbridge from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.17.

NYSE:ENB opened at $31.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Enbridge Inc has a 1 year low of $29.00 and a 1 year high of $41.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.53.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 3.95%. The business had revenue of $8.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Enbridge Inc will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates in five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

