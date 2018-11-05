Encana Corp (ECA) COO Buys $75,904.35 in Stock

Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) (TSE:ECA) COO Michael Gerard Mcallister acquired 8,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.77 per share, for a total transaction of $75,904.35. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 25,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $225,187.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of ECA stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.88. 40,656,746 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,051,427. Encana Corp has a fifty-two week low of $8.44 and a fifty-two week high of $14.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.15.

Get Encana alerts:

Encana (NYSE:ECA) (TSE:ECA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. Encana had a negative net margin of 3.98% and a positive return on equity of 9.46%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Encana Corp will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.015 per share. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. Encana’s payout ratio is currently 13.95%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ECA. Jefferies Financial Group set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Encana and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James lowered shares of Encana from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Encana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Encana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, CIBC lowered shares of Encana from a “neutral” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.14.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Encana by 15.2% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 34,320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 4,535 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Encana by 274.8% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 9,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Encana by 37.2% in the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 26,310 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 7,140 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden boosted its holdings in Encana by 4.1% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 184,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,127,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Encana by 15.8% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 56,491 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 7,726 shares during the period. 67.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/05/encana-corp-eca-coo-buys-75904-35-in-stock.html.

About Encana

Encana Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. The company holds interests in various assets, including the Montney in northern British Columbia and northwest Alberta; Duvernay in west central Alberta; and other upstream operations comprising Wheatland in southern Alberta, Horn River in northeast British Columbia, and Deep Panuke located in offshore Nova Scotia in Canada.

See Also: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Encana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.