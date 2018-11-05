Encana (ECA) PT Lowered to $14.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Encana (NYSE:ECA) (TSE:ECA) had its price objective lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note published on Friday morning. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ECA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Encana from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Encana and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. TD Securities set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Encana and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Desjardins restated a buy rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Encana in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Encana in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.14.

Shares of ECA stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.65. 21,005,218 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,141,860. The firm has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.15. Encana has a 1 year low of $8.44 and a 1 year high of $14.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Encana (NYSE:ECA) (TSE:ECA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Encana had a negative net margin of 3.98% and a positive return on equity of 9.46%. Analysts expect that Encana will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a $0.015 dividend. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. Encana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.95%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Encana by 34.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,464,355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $254,011,000 after acquiring an additional 4,962,470 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in Encana by 4.8% in the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 967,998 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,633,000 after acquiring an additional 44,670 shares in the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management grew its position in Encana by 434.6% in the second quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management now owns 79,120 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 64,320 shares in the last quarter. Precocity Capital LP grew its position in Encana by 158.3% in the second quarter. Precocity Capital LP now owns 1,550,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,228,000 after acquiring an additional 950,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Encana by 25.7% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 47,981 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 9,810 shares in the last quarter. 67.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Encana Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. The company holds interests in various assets, including the Montney in northern British Columbia and northwest Alberta; Duvernay in west central Alberta; and other upstream operations comprising Wheatland in southern Alberta, Horn River in northeast British Columbia, and Deep Panuke located in offshore Nova Scotia in Canada.

