Engineers Gate Manager LP Acquires Shares of 271,122 BGC Partners, Inc. (BGCP)

Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 271,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,205,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HGK Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BGC Partners by 19.4% in the second quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 5,707 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its stake in shares of BGC Partners by 19.1% in the third quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 37,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BGC Partners by 25.7% in the second quarter. Visionary Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 6,221 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of BGC Partners by 6.6% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 110,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 6,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of BGC Partners by 8.2% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 93,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 7,107 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BGCP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BGC Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on BGC Partners from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 26th. BidaskClub cut BGC Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut BGC Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

In related news, insider Sean Galvin bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.08 per share, with a total value of $221,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 32.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BGC Partners stock opened at $10.80 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.19. BGC Partners, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.08 and a 52 week high of $16.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $977.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.00 million. BGC Partners had a return on equity of 47.08% and a net margin of 2.49%. Research analysts anticipate that BGC Partners, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 6th. BGC Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.00%.

BGC Partners Profile

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a brokerage company servicing the financial and real estate markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Financial Services and Real Estate Services. The Financial Services segment provides brokerage services for fixed income, interest rate derivatives, spot foreign exchange, foreign exchange derivatives, government bonds, corporate bonds, credit derivatives, insurance and money market products, energy, metals, equity derivatives, and structured market data products and services.

