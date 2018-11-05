Engineers Gate Manager LP Cuts Stake in Nutanix Inc (NTNX)

Engineers Gate Manager LP cut its position in Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ:NTNX) by 26.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 85,531 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 30,923 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $3,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Nutanix during the third quarter worth about $132,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Nutanix during the second quarter worth about $174,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Nutanix during the third quarter worth about $188,000. First American Bank acquired a new stake in Nutanix during the third quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, AMP Capital Investors Ltd acquired a new stake in Nutanix during the second quarter worth about $232,000. 48.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nutanix alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on Nutanix from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “negative” rating and set a $33.00 price target (down previously from $55.00) on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Monday, September 24th. UBS Group downgraded Nutanix to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nutanix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.55.

In other news, EVP David Sangster sold 7,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total value of $441,317.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,916 shares in the company, valued at $441,317. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Mcadam sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total value of $771,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 84,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,355,986.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,120 shares of company stock worth $2,311,629. Company insiders own 19.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTNX stock opened at $43.09 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.50 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Nutanix Inc has a 12-month low of $26.97 and a 12-month high of $64.87.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 30th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.37. The business had revenue of $303.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.30 million. Nutanix had a negative return on equity of 92.86% and a negative net margin of 25.72%. On average, research analysts predict that Nutanix Inc will post -2.18 EPS for the current year.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. Its solution addresses a range of workloads, including enterprise applications, databases, virtual desktop infrastructure, unified communications, and big data analytics.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ:NTNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.