EnLink Midstream Partners (ENLK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

EnLink Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENLK) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 6th. Analysts expect EnLink Midstream Partners to post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter.

NYSE:ENLK opened at $14.68 on Monday. EnLink Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $12.75 and a 1-year high of $19.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 489.33 and a beta of 2.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 13th. Investors of record on Monday, October 29th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 26th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.63%. EnLink Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5,200.00%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley set a $17.00 price objective on shares of EnLink Midstream Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of EnLink Midstream Partners in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine raised EnLink Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of EnLink Midstream Partners in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $18.00 target price on EnLink Midstream Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.79.

In other EnLink Midstream Partners news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc bought 16,700 shares of EnLink Midstream Partners stock in a transaction on Friday, October 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.26 per share, with a total value of $304,942.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About EnLink Midstream Partners

EnLink Midstream Partners, LP, through its subsidiary, EnLink Midstream Operating, LP, provides midstream energy services. It operates through Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Crude and Condensate, and Corporate segments. The company provides gathering, transmission, processing, fractionation, storage, condensate stabilization, brine, and marketing services to producers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGL), crude oil, and condensate.

