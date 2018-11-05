Ensco (ESV) Given a $9.00 Price Target at Piper Jaffray Companies

Ensco (NYSE:ESV) has been assigned a $9.00 price objective by equities researchers at Piper Jaffray Companies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the offshore drilling services provider’s stock. Piper Jaffray Companies’ price target suggests a potential upside of 25.70% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Ensco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Ensco in a research note on Monday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Ensco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Societe Generale raised shares of Ensco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Johnson Rice raised shares of Ensco from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.89.

Shares of ESV stock opened at $7.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.58. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.77 and a beta of 1.83. Ensco has a 52 week low of $4.10 and a 52 week high of $9.51.

Ensco (NYSE:ESV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $431.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.66 million. Ensco had a negative net margin of 36.53% and a negative return on equity of 5.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Ensco will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Ensco in the second quarter valued at $111,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ensco in the third quarter valued at $127,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Ensco in the third quarter valued at $129,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ensco in the second quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Murphy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ensco in the second quarter valued at $155,000. 98.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ensco Company Profile

Ensco plc provides offshore contract drilling services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Floaters, Jackups, and Other. The company owns and operates an offshore drilling rig fleet of 65 rigs, including 32 located in the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific, which comprise 3 rigs under construction; 14 located in North and South America, such as Brazil; and 19 located in Europe and the Mediterranean.

