Entegris Inc (ENTG) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.31.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ENTG shares. ValuEngine lowered Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 21st. Loop Capital set a $46.00 price objective on Entegris and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 28th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Entegris from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th.

Get Entegris alerts:

In related news, Director Brian F. Sullivan sold 5,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.65, for a total value of $188,124.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 103,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,785,725.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director James Gentilcore sold 14,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.92, for a total transaction of $504,322.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,732.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,631 shares of company stock valued at $1,003,213 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 1,259,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,453,000 after purchasing an additional 352,700 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 115,807 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,352,000 after purchasing an additional 5,686 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA boosted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 667,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,318,000 after purchasing an additional 136,769 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Entegris during the 3rd quarter valued at about $295,000. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,490 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 4,320 shares during the last quarter. 94.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTG traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,075,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,472,033. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 1.43. Entegris has a 12-month low of $23.39 and a 12-month high of $39.55.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $398.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.79 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 25.34% and a net margin of 8.78%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Entegris will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 31st will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 30th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.44%.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM), Microcontamination Control (MC), and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

Featured Article: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.