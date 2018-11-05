Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) Stake Lowered by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,349 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 6,625 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EPD. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 24.6% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 60,778 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,745,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 24.5% in the third quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 31,141 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 6,136 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 3.0% in the third quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 2,758,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $79,243,000 after buying an additional 79,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 28.1% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 37,909 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,089,000 after buying an additional 8,323 shares in the last quarter. 36.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EPD stock opened at $26.64 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $23.10 and a fifty-two week high of $30.05. The company has a market capitalization of $57.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.87.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $9.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.72 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 10.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.4325 per share. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 30th. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 131.06%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.83.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

