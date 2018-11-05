eosDAC Reaches Market Cap of $15.31 Million (EOSDAC)

eosDAC (CURRENCY:EOSDAC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 5th. One eosDAC token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0232 or 0.00000361 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DragonEX, OpenLedger DEX, Gate.io and ZB.COM. During the last seven days, eosDAC has traded down 7.9% against the dollar. eosDAC has a market capitalization of $15.31 million and approximately $89,198.00 worth of eosDAC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

eosDAC Profile

EOSDAC is a token. It launched on March 9th, 2018. eosDAC’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,755,177 tokens. The official message board for eosDAC is steemit.com/@eosdac. eosDAC’s official website is eosdac.io. eosDAC’s official Twitter account is @eosdac. The Reddit community for eosDAC is /r/EOSDAC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling eosDAC

eosDAC can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, DragonEX, OpenLedger DEX, Bibox, ZB.COM, Hotbit, Bitbns and OTCBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eosDAC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eosDAC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase eosDAC using one of the exchanges listed above.

