Epizyme (EPZM) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Wedbush

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush in a research report issued on Monday. They presently have a $21.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective points to a potential upside of 170.62% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cann reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Epizyme in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Epizyme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Epizyme in a report on Monday, September 24th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Epizyme to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $18.00 price target on Epizyme and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.60.

NASDAQ:EPZM traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $7.76. The company had a trading volume of 6,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 700,150. The stock has a market cap of $624.29 million, a P/E ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 1.89. Epizyme has a 1 year low of $7.61 and a 1 year high of $21.40.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.07. Analysts predict that Epizyme will post -2.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David M. Mott bought 416,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,750,003.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,792. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 21.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Epizyme by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 122,992 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 22,150 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Epizyme by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 651,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,823,000 after acquiring an additional 70,281 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Epizyme by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 225,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,058,000 after acquiring an additional 6,012 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC boosted its holdings in Epizyme by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,021,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,390,000 after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Epizyme by 292.9% during the 2nd quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 275,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,726,000 after acquiring an additional 205,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.09% of the company’s stock.

Epizyme Company Profile

Epizyme, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include tazemetostat, an inhibitor of the EZH2, which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma; Phase I dose-escalation and expansion study for children with INI1-negative solid tumors; Phase II clinical trials for patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL); Phase Ib/II clinical trial in elderly patients with DLBCL; and Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma characterized by BAP1 loss-of-function,; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, as well as Phase II clinical trial in adult patients with ovarian cancer.

