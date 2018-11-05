EQT Co. (EQT) Director Purchases $346,600.00 in Stock

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Director James E. Rohr acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.66 per share, for a total transaction of $346,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSE:EQT opened at $32.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. EQT Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.53 and a fifty-two week high of $66.03. The stock has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.91.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. EQT had a positive return on equity of 3.77% and a negative net margin of 6.86%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that EQT Co. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.16%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded EQT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “market weight” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of EQT in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $39.00 price objective on EQT and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $74.00 price objective on EQT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $48.00 price objective on EQT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.77.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EQT in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its stake in shares of EQT by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 3,488 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of EQT in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of EQT by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,876 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new stake in shares of EQT in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. 94.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About EQT

EQT Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in natural gas industry in the United States. Its EQT Production segment produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2017, this segment operated 21.4 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 4.0 million gross acres comprising approximately 1.1 million gross acres.

