Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for FireEye Inc’s FY2018 Earnings (FEYE)

FireEye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE) – Analysts at Wedbush issued their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of FireEye in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 31st. Wedbush analyst S. Koenig anticipates that the information security company will earn ($0.71) per share for the year. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for FireEye’s Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($0.49) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($0.34) EPS.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The information security company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. FireEye had a negative return on equity of 22.77% and a negative net margin of 33.32%. The company had revenue of $211.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on FireEye from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on FireEye to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Citigroup raised their price objective on FireEye from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on FireEye from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on FireEye to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

FEYE stock opened at $18.67 on Monday. FireEye has a twelve month low of $13.40 and a twelve month high of $19.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.13 and a beta of 0.27.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning boosted its stake in FireEye by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 348,391 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $5,362,000 after purchasing an additional 3,148 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in FireEye by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 21,859 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 3,192 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in FireEye by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 29,722 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 3,309 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in FireEye by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 52,688 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 4,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in FireEye by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 609,428 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $10,359,000 after purchasing an additional 4,751 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

In other FireEye news, President Travis M. Reese sold 3,201 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total transaction of $46,286.46. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 715,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,339,767.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Frank Verdecanna sold 11,219 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total value of $162,226.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 105,820 shares of company stock worth $1,883,571. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks. It offers vector-specific appliance, virtual appliance, and cloud-based solutions to detect and block known and unknown cyber-attacks. The company provides threat detection and prevention solutions, including network security products, email security solutions, and endpoint security solutions.

