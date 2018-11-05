Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Kroger Co’s Q3 2019 Earnings (KR)

Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2019 EPS estimates for shares of Kroger in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Mandeville now forecasts that the company will earn $0.45 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.42. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kroger’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.61 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.77 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.07 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.35 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Kroger from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Kroger from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Kroger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $32.00 price target on shares of Kroger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Kroger from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.40.

Shares of KR stock opened at $30.17 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.77. Kroger has a 52-week low of $21.15 and a 52-week high of $32.74.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 13th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $27.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.95 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 28.05%. Kroger’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,465,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,862,480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490,831 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 15,856,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,120,000 after acquiring an additional 907,367 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,533,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,781,000 after acquiring an additional 119,262 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,621,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,820,000 after acquiring an additional 842,386 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 5,574.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,969,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,276,000 after acquiring an additional 6,846,478 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Kroger news, insider Erin S. Sharp sold 25,314 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $734,106.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.47, for a total transaction of $288,435.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 124,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,425,179.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,575 shares of company stock worth $1,422,559. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Kroger’s payout ratio is presently 27.45%.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in its supermarkets. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, jewelry stores, and convenience stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; multi-department stores provide general merchandise items, such as apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, toys, and fine jewelry; and price impact warehouse stores offer grocery, and health and beauty care items, as well as meat, dairy, baked goods, and fresh produce items.

