Era Group (ERA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Era Group (NYSE:ERA) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 6th.

Era Group (NYSE:ERA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $57.73 million during the quarter. Era Group had a negative return on equity of 2.57% and a negative net margin of 13.39%.

Shares of ERA stock opened at $11.55 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Era Group has a 1 year low of $8.98 and a 1 year high of $14.23.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Era Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th.

In related news, SVP Paul T. White sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total value of $42,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.72% of the company’s stock.

About Era Group

Era Group Inc provides helicopter transportation services primarily to the oil and gas exploration, development, and production companies. Its helicopter services include emergency response search and rescue; Alaska flightseeing tours; and other services, as well as utility services to support firefighting, mining, power line, and pipeline survey activities.

