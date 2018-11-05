Esperion Therapeutics (ESPR) Raised to Strong-Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Northland Securities raised Esperion Therapeutics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Cowen set a $82.00 target price on Esperion Therapeutics and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. BidaskClub lowered Esperion Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Esperion Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Esperion Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $75.96.

Esperion Therapeutics stock traded up $3.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $58.95. The stock had a trading volume of 618,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 921,904. Esperion Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $33.06 and a 12 month high of $82.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.45 and a beta of 2.20.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.86) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.64) by ($0.22). During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.86) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Esperion Therapeutics will post -6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Esperion Therapeutics news, Director Roger S. Newton sold 9,400 shares of Esperion Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $470,094.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 589,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,472,193.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Roger S. Newton sold 2,827 shares of Esperion Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.07, for a total value of $141,547.89. Following the transaction, the director now owns 573,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,737,826.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,327 shares of company stock valued at $1,885,665 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESPR. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $250,000. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 97.7% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 7,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 3,787 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 40.6% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 7,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Esperion Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 42.0% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares during the last quarter.

Esperion Therapeutics Company Profile

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is bempedoic acid/ezetimibe combination pill, a non-statin, orally available, LDL-C lowering therapy for patients with hypercholesterolemia and with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, and/or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study.

