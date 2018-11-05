Ether Kingdoms Token Price Tops $0.0341 (IMP)

Ether Kingdoms Token (CURRENCY:IMP) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 5th. One Ether Kingdoms Token token can now be bought for $0.0341 or 0.00000532 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox and Livecoin. Ether Kingdoms Token has a market cap of $17,121.00 and $10,012.00 worth of Ether Kingdoms Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ether Kingdoms Token has traded 19.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ether Kingdoms Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007625 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003837 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015445 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.67 or 0.00150044 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.40 or 0.00254478 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $661.72 or 0.10267939 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00011919 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Ether Kingdoms Token Token Profile

Ether Kingdoms Token’s total supply is 13,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 502,335 tokens. Ether Kingdoms Token’s official message board is medium.com/@imptoken. Ether Kingdoms Token’s official Twitter account is @imptoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ether Kingdoms Token is /r/imptoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ether Kingdoms Token is imps.me.

Buying and Selling Ether Kingdoms Token

Ether Kingdoms Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Kingdoms Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ether Kingdoms Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ether Kingdoms Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ether Kingdoms Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ether Kingdoms Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.