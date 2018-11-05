E*TRADE Financial Corp (ETFC) Insider Purchases $512,700.00 in Stock

E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) insider Rodger A. Lawson acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $51.27 per share, with a total value of $512,700.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 109,191 shares in the company, valued at $5,598,222.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ:ETFC traded up $0.33 on Monday, reaching $51.44. 1,902,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,780,046. The company has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. E*TRADE Financial Corp has a 1-year low of $42.56 and a 1-year high of $66.46.
E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $720.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $710.62 million. E*TRADE Financial had a net margin of 32.83% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. Research analysts predict that E*TRADE Financial Corp will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 30th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 29th. E*TRADE Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.57%.
E*TRADE Financial announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, October 18th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ETFC. ValuEngine lowered shares of E*TRADE Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of E*TRADE Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of E*TRADE Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of E*TRADE Financial in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.00.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 362.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $163,000. 91.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
E*TRADE Financial Company Profile
E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services primarily to individual retail investors under the E*TRADE Financial brand. It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to retail investors; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; clearing and settlement services; investment advisory services; and financial corporate services, such as software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients.
