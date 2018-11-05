Euronav (EURN) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Euronav (NYSE:EURN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Euronav is a tanker company. It owns, operates and manages a fleet of vessels for the transportation and storage of crude oil and petroleum products. The company also offers ship management services. It operates primarily in Europe and Asia. Euronav is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium. “

Get Euronav alerts:

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Euronav in a report on Monday, October 1st. They set a buy rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Euronav in a report on Thursday, September 27th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Euronav from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Euronav from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, Pareto Securities upgraded Euronav from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Euronav presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.31.

EURN opened at $9.53 on Friday. Euronav has a 52-week low of $7.50 and a 52-week high of $10.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The shipping company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.05. Euronav had a negative return on equity of 6.82% and a negative net margin of 14.17%. The business had revenue of $78.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Euronav will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EURN. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of Euronav in the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Euronav in the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Euronav in the second quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Euronav in the second quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Euronav by 156.6% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 18,311 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 11,176 shares during the last quarter. 44.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Euronav Company Profile

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in transportation and storage of crude oil and petroleum products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tankers; and Floating Production, Storage, and Offloading Operations. As of March 19, 2018, it owned and operated a fleet of 53 vessels, including 28 very large crude carriers, 1 V-Plus vessel, 22 Suezmax vessels, and 2 floating, storage, and offloading vessels, as well as 4 Suezmax vessels under construction.

Featured Article: Bond

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Euronav (EURN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Euronav Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronav and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.