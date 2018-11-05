Euronext (ENX) Given a €49.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Euronext (EPA:ENX) has been given a €49.00 ($56.98) price target by UBS Group in a report issued on Monday, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 18.94% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ENX. HSBC set a €56.00 ($65.12) price target on shares of Euronext and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €57.00 ($66.28) price target on shares of Euronext and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Euronext currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €58.00 ($67.44).

EPA ENX opened at €60.45 ($70.29) on Monday. Euronext has a 1-year low of €39.37 ($45.78) and a 1-year high of €61.35 ($71.34).

Euronext N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates securities and derivatives exchanges in Continental Europe. The company offers a range of exchange and corporate services, including security listings, cash and derivatives trading, and market data dissemination. It also provides listing venues; and cash trading services, which include the provision of various marketplaces for investors, broker-dealers, and other market participants to directly buy and sell cash equities, fixed income securities, and exchange traded products.

