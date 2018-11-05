Eversource Energy (ES) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 25.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 404,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 136,798 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $24,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 56,742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,486,000 after acquiring an additional 4,552 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Eversource Energy by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 842,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,758,000 after buying an additional 85,130 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Eversource Energy by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,050,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $126,002,000 after buying an additional 67,132 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its stake in Eversource Energy by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 12,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Eversource Energy by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ES stock opened at $62.19 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $52.76 and a 1 year high of $66.15. The firm has a market cap of $19.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.16.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 12.51%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Eversource Energy news, EVP Leon J. Olivier sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $3,101,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Eversource Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley set a $66.00 price objective on Eversource Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eversource Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Eversource Energy from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Eversource Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.64.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in three segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, and Natural Gas Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

