Evoqua Water Technologies Corp (AQUA) Shares Bought by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp (NYSE:AQUA) by 14.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,384,289 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 179,682 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies were worth $24,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AQUA. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,509,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748,769 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,583,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,559,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,585,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,570,000.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $26.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $25.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Cowen downgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Evoqua Water Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.89.

Shares of NYSE AQUA opened at $9.97 on Monday. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp has a 12 month low of $8.60 and a 12 month high of $25.36.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. The firm had revenue of $342.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.99 million.

Evoqua Water Technologies Company Profile

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides a range of water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Municipal, and Products. The Industrial segment provides capital systems and related recurring aftermarket services, parts, and consumables for treating industrial process water, utility water, and wastewater.

