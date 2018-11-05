EXACT Sciences Co. (EXAS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $88.20.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EXAS. BidaskClub downgraded EXACT Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. UBS Group set a $100.00 price target on EXACT Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Leerink Swann reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price target (up from $67.00) on shares of EXACT Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on EXACT Sciences from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on EXACT Sciences from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd.

In related news, insider Graham Peter Lidgard sold 58,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total value of $4,022,880.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 204,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,196,882.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael S. Wyzga sold 2,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.85, for a total value of $184,729.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,112 shares in the company, valued at $682,033.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 142,331 shares of company stock worth $10,096,681. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EXACT Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $182,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of EXACT Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of EXACT Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EXACT Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EXACT Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $221,000. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EXAS traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $74.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,195,812. The company has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.24 and a beta of 1.21. EXACT Sciences has a 12 month low of $37.36 and a 12 month high of $81.22. The company has a quick ratio of 11.72, a current ratio of 12.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $118.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.33 million. EXACT Sciences had a negative net margin of 35.83% and a negative return on equity of 20.18%. EXACT Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that EXACT Sciences will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

