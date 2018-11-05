F.N.B. Corp (FNB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB) will announce $0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for F.N.B.’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.30 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.27. F.N.B. posted earnings per share of $0.24 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that F.N.B. will report full year earnings of $1.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.09 to $1.12. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.21. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow F.N.B..

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $309.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.18 million. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 20.94%. F.N.B.’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FNB. Raymond James lowered F.N.B. from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. ValuEngine lowered F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $15.00 target price on F.N.B. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.33.

In related news, CFO Vincent J. Calabrese acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.21 per share, with a total value of $56,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 115,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,300,068.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Vincent J. Delie, Jr. acquired 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.21 per share, with a total value of $72,865.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 262,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,946,313.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 19,000 shares of company stock valued at $217,090. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FNB. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in F.N.B. by 17.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 24,830 shares of the bank’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 3,757 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 1.7% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 277,283 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,728,000 after buying an additional 4,693 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 0.9% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 544,580 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,308,000 after buying an additional 4,752 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 38.0% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,316 shares of the bank’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 4,767 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 0.9% in the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 561,108 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,137,000 after buying an additional 5,191 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.34% of the company’s stock.

FNB traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.98. The stock had a trading volume of 75,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,929,011. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. F.N.B. has a 1 year low of $11.03 and a 1 year high of $14.91.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.61%.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Consumer Finance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

