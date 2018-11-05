Facebook, Inc. (FB) Position Trimmed by Boys Arnold & Co. Inc.

Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,198 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 2,653 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for approximately 1.3% of Boys Arnold & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $8,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cribstone Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 186.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 624 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 2nd quarter valued at $122,000. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 2nd quarter valued at $134,000. Northwest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 2nd quarter valued at $194,000. Finally, GenWealth Group Inc. bought a new position in Facebook in the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Facebook news, COO Sheryl Sandberg sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.72, for a total value of $9,939,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 420,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.64, for a total value of $76,708,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,198,282 shares of company stock valued at $563,873,723. 17.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $150.35 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $436.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.55. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $139.03 and a 12-month high of $218.62.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $13.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.82 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.89% and a net margin of 37.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Facebook from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. ValuEngine raised Facebook from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James decreased their target price on Facebook from $210.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. BidaskClub raised Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.54.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. Its products include Facebook Website and mobile application that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing visual stories through photos, videos, and direct messages; Messenger, a messaging application to communicate with other people, groups, and businesses across various platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a mobile messaging application.

