Fair Isaac (FICO) Given a $250.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co set a $250.00 price objective on Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered Fair Isaac from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fair Isaac from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Fair Isaac from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $208.50.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FICO traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $191.34. 4,206 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 293,865. The company has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 43.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. Fair Isaac has a twelve month low of $146.97 and a twelve month high of $241.10.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $279.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.70 million. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 45.11% and a net margin of 13.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider James M. Wehmann sold 9,503 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.70, for a total transaction of $1,878,743.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,617,573.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Rey sold 7,374 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.38, for a total value of $1,588,212.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 139,870 shares of company stock worth $30,548,902. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FICO. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the third quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fair Isaac in the second quarter worth approximately $192,000. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Fair Isaac in the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in Fair Isaac in the second quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Fair Isaac in the second quarter worth approximately $205,000. 84.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

Recommended Story: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.