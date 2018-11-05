Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares (FFH) Receives “Buy” Rating from Cormark

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares (TSE:FFH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Cormark in a report released on Monday.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on FFH. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$850.00 target price on shares of Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. CIBC raised shares of Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$750.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares from C$770.00 to C$720.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares from C$650.00 to C$625.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$729.00.

TSE:FFH traded up C$7.92 on Monday, reaching C$620.42. 29,610 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,753. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares has a 1-year low of C$608.02 and a 1-year high of C$788.88.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares (TSE:FFH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported C$1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.54 by C$0.74. The firm had revenue of C$5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.28 billion.

About Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company also underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance; develops, produces, markets, and distributes television programs; and franchises, owns, and operates dining restaurants and holiday resorts.

