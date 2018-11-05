FEC Resources (FECOF) & Cimarex Energy (XEC) Critical Contrast

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) and FEC Resources (OTCMKTS:FECOF) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

Get Cimarex Energy alerts:

This table compares Cimarex Energy and FEC Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cimarex Energy 27.75% 21.47% 11.05% FEC Resources N/A -8.79% -8.65%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

98.2% of Cimarex Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of FEC Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of Cimarex Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Cimarex Energy and FEC Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cimarex Energy 0 7 19 0 2.73 FEC Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cimarex Energy currently has a consensus target price of $130.67, indicating a potential upside of 61.84%. Given Cimarex Energy’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Cimarex Energy is more favorable than FEC Resources.

Risk and Volatility

Cimarex Energy has a beta of 1.04, indicating that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FEC Resources has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cimarex Energy and FEC Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cimarex Energy $1.92 billion 4.01 $494.32 million $4.65 17.36 FEC Resources N/A N/A $1.80 million N/A N/A

Cimarex Energy has higher revenue and earnings than FEC Resources.

Dividends

Cimarex Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. FEC Resources does not pay a dividend. Cimarex Energy pays out 13.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Cimarex Energy beats FEC Resources on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cimarex Energy

Cimarex Energy Co. operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2017, it had a total proved oil and gas reserves of 3.35 trillion cubic feet equivalent (Tcfe) consisting of 1.61 trillion cubic feet of natural gas, 0.82 Tcfe of oil, and 0.92 Tcfe of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Mid-Continent and Permian Basin regions. The company also owned interests in 3,083 net productive oil and gas wells. Cimarex Energy Co. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About FEC Resources

FEC Resources Inc. engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas, and other mineral related opportunities in the Philippines. The company, through its interest in, Forum Energy Plc, owns a 70% interest in the Service Contract 72, an offshore license located in the West Philippine Sea west of Palawan Island. It also owns 8.46%, 12.40%, and 19.46% interests in the Service Contract 14 Block A Nido, Block B Matinloc, and Block B1 North Matinloc located in the offshore northwest Palawan; and a 66.67% interest in the Service Contract 40 North Cebu covering a total area of 4,580 square kilometers located in the Central Tañon Strait and Visayan Sea. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada. FEC Resources Inc. is a subsidiary of PXP Energy Corporation.

Receive News & Ratings for Cimarex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimarex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.