Federal Signal (FSS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. Federal Signal has set its FY18 guidance at $1.26-1.32 EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The conglomerate reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.12. Federal Signal had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The company had revenue of $291.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.83 million. On average, analysts expect Federal Signal to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

FSS stock opened at $22.47 on Monday. Federal Signal has a 52 week low of $18.37 and a 52 week high of $28.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 9th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.65%.

A number of analysts have commented on FSS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd.

Federal Signal Company Profile

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

