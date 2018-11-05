Financial Contrast: Groupon (GRPN) & Innerscope Hearing Technologies (INND)

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) and Innerscope Hearing Technologies (OTCMKTS:INND) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Groupon and Innerscope Hearing Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Groupon -1.97% -27.12% -4.72% Innerscope Hearing Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Groupon and Innerscope Hearing Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Groupon 1 5 2 0 2.13 Innerscope Hearing Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Groupon currently has a consensus price target of $5.05, indicating a potential upside of 55.82%. Given Groupon’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Groupon is more favorable than Innerscope Hearing Technologies.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Groupon and Innerscope Hearing Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Groupon $2.84 billion 0.65 $14.04 million ($0.03) -108.00 Innerscope Hearing Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Groupon has higher revenue and earnings than Innerscope Hearing Technologies.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

66.2% of Groupon shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.9% of Groupon shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Groupon beats Innerscope Hearing Technologies on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Groupon Company Profile

Groupon, Inc. operates online local commerce marketplaces that connect merchants to consumers by offering goods and services at a discount in North America and internationally. The company provides deals in various categories, including events and activities, beauty and spa, health and fitness, food and drink, home and garden, and automotive; and deals on various product lines, such as electronics, sporting goods, jewelries, toys, household items, and apparel, as well as provides discounted and market rates for hotel, airfare, and package deals. It offers its deal offerings to customers through Websites; search engines; mobile applications and mobile Web browsers, which enable consumers to browse, purchase, manage, and redeem deals on mobile devices; emails; affiliate channels; display advertising; and television and radio advertising. The company was formerly known as ThePoint.com, Inc. and changed its name to Groupon, Inc. in October 2008. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. Groupon, Inc. is a subsidiary of The Point, LLC.

Innerscope Hearing Technologies Company Profile

InnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc. provides a line of hearable and wearable personal sound amplifier products and applications on the iOS and Android markets in the direct-to-consumer markets. It also offers products through e-commerce store. The company was formerly known as Innerscope Advertising Agency, Inc. and changed its name to InnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc. in August 2017. InnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Roseville, California.

