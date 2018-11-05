Financial Contrast: United Insurance (UIHC) vs. Ms&Ad Insurance Group (MSADY)

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) and Ms&Ad Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:MSADY) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

32.5% of United Insurance shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Ms&Ad Insurance Group shares are held by institutional investors. 52.4% of United Insurance shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

United Insurance pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Ms&Ad Insurance Group pays an annual dividend of $0.22 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. United Insurance pays out 25.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. United Insurance has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares United Insurance and Ms&Ad Insurance Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Insurance 5.23% 9.33% 2.31% Ms&Ad Insurance Group 2.82% 4.06% 0.54%

Volatility & Risk

United Insurance has a beta of 1.72, suggesting that its share price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ms&Ad Insurance Group has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for United Insurance and Ms&Ad Insurance Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Insurance 0 1 2 0 2.67 Ms&Ad Insurance Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

United Insurance presently has a consensus target price of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 12.99%. Given United Insurance’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe United Insurance is more favorable than Ms&Ad Insurance Group.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares United Insurance and Ms&Ad Insurance Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Insurance $654.42 million 1.16 $10.14 million $0.93 19.03 Ms&Ad Insurance Group $46.96 billion 0.38 $1.39 billion N/A N/A

Ms&Ad Insurance Group has higher revenue and earnings than United Insurance.

Summary

United Insurance beats Ms&Ad Insurance Group on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About United Insurance

United Insurance Holdings Corp. operates as a property and casualty insurance holding company that sources, writes, and services residential and commercial property, and casualty insurance policies in the United States. The company offers structure, content, and liability coverage for standard single-family homeowners, renters, and condominium unit owners, as well as dwelling fire policies. It also provides commercial multi-peril property insurance, including wind for residential condominium associations; and coverage to policyholders against third-party liability from accidents occurring on their premises, as well as loss or damage to buildings, inventory, or equipment caused by covered cause of loss, such as fire, wind, hail, water, theft, and vandalism. In addition, the company offers flood, equipment breakdown, and identity theft policies. It markets and distributes its products through a network of independent agencies in Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Louisiana, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Texas. United Insurance Holdings Corp. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in St. Petersburg, Florida.

About Ms&Ad Insurance Group

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc., an insurance holding company, provides insurance and financial services worldwide. The company offers various life and non-life insurance products, including fire and allied, marine, personal accident, voluntary automobile, compulsory automobile liability, medical and nursing care, and other insurance products; individual annuity insurance and whole life insurance products; and reinsurance services, as well as income guarantee insurance products. It also provides financial services, including asset management, financial guarantees, 401k, alternative risk transfer, personal finance, and venture capital finance; and risk management services. In addition, the company offers administration, credit guarantee, and loan services; and roadside assistance and house support services, as well as operates retirement homes and elderly daycare centers. MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. provides its products and services through cross-selling, as well as other sales channels, including financial institution agents, life insurance professionals, and direct marketing. The company was formerly known as Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. in April 2010. MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1918 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

