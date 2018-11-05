Financial Counselors Inc. Invests $206,000 in Templeton Dragon Fund Inc (TDF)

Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Templeton Dragon Fund Inc (NYSE:TDF) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new stake in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $421,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $433,000. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC lifted its stake in Templeton Dragon Fund by 31.7% during the second quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 23,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 5,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Templeton Dragon Fund by 28.6% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 27,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 6,115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TDF opened at $17.81 on Monday. Templeton Dragon Fund Inc has a fifty-two week low of $16.45 and a fifty-two week high of $24.65.

In other Templeton Dragon Fund news, major shareholder City Of London Investment Grou sold 271,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total transaction of $5,229,287.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Templeton Dragon Fund Profile

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of China. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

